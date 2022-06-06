Tyler Lockett: Dynasty hold or trade?

A third-round pick out of Kansas State in 2015, it took awhile for Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett to catch on, but once he did, he firmly implanted himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. Now, with a quarterback change in Seattle and a team embarking on a rebuild, Lockett’s outlook has taken a hit.

Lockett posted a career-best 1,175 receiving yards last season, his third season in a row with at least 1,000 yards. He also scored eight times. But that was all with Russell Wilson at quarterback. In 2022, Lockett and the Seahawks are heading into the unknown.

Trade or hold Tyler Lockett in dynasty fantasy football?

Lockett’s immediate fantasy football value took a big hit with the downgrade from Wilson to Drew Lock at quarterback. The good news is that Lock isn’t a realistic long-term solution. The bad news is that this is Lockett’s age-30 season, and while he can still be a productive receiver, he’s now on the downhill side of his career with quarterback question hanging over the team’s head.

The Seahawks have Lockett under contract through 2025, and they’ll no doubt want him and DK Metcalf as a 1-2 punch for their so-so quarterback. Lockett’s prospects could rebound if Seattle finds a long-term answer at quarterback, or even a better short-term answer, but it’s a tough spot for managers in dynasty fantasy football leagues. This would probably be a good time to trade Lockett if you can.