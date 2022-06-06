Antonio Gibson: Dynasty hold or trade?

Heading into the 2021 season, there was a lot of excitement in fantasy football circles about Washington running back Antonio Gibson. He was coming off an impressive rookie season, and looked ready to storm the ranks of RB1s. The reality didn’t quite live up to expectations, however. Gibson posted respectable numbers that made him a top-15 running back, but it was hard to escape the feeling that things could have been better. And after an offseason that saw Washington make several notable moves to add to the teams backfield, Gibson’s dynasty value is hard to get a handle on heading into his third season as a pro.

Gibson finished the year with 1,037 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 254 carries. He added another 294 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. He was much better in his final eight games, seeing a noticeable bump in touches, especially as a receiver. That’s not a coincidence. Washington finally started leaning on him more after JD McKissic dealt with injuries down the stretch.

Still, a convincing performance in the back half of the season should clear the way for Gibson to lead the way in 2022, right? Not so fast.

Trade or hold Antonio Gibson in dynasty fantasy football?

The biggest issue for Gibson’s fantasy value is Washington’s decision to bring back McKissic this year. Though it does seem to be more of a temporary thing, since McKissic’s only there on a one-year deal. However, the Commanders also spent a third-round pick on Alabama running back Brian Robinson, signaling their plans for a backfield committee going forward.

Gibson’s young enough to still have plenty of value in dynasty leagues, and it looks like he should have an edge in Washington’s crowded backfield. But it’s a situation that’s going to put a hard ceiling on his fantasy numbers. He’s not a bad player to hold onto, but if you have need at other positions or, better yet, can find a way to land a running back with a clearer path to RB1 status, it’s worth moving him.