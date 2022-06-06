Travis Kelce: Dynasty hold or trade?

Death, taxes and Travis Kelce being the best tight end in fantasy football. There really are some things in life you can count on, but just how much longer you can rely on the Kansas City Chiefs player to be in that last slot is up for some debate as he approaches his age-33 season.

Kelce certainly didn’t show any signs of slowing down last season. He was second among all tight ends with 1,125 yards and tight for the most touchdowns, nine, at the position. His 92 receptions were the second most among tight ends as well. Those numbers were down from his career year the season before, and it was his lowest yardage total since 2017.

Trade or hold Travis Kelce in dynasty fantasy football?

While it’s easy to take Kelce’s numbers for granted, some big offseason changes in Kansas City make his performance this year harder to predict. Tyreek Hill is gone, replaced by a collection of receivers who should open up more of the playbook. And force quarterback Patrick Mahomes to spread the ball around more than in the past when it was really just Kelce and Hill. In fact, JuJu Smith-Schuster could definitely eat into Kelce’s production in the middle of the field.

Kelce’s age and a changing offense both signal that his annual campaign for the TE1 spot in fantasy leagues might be coming to an end. He is still one of the most reliable options at one of the game’s thinner positions, meaning he’s got real value in fantasy leagues. Still, Kelce will be of more value to the team making a run for a title this year. With his production likely to decrease this season, now might be the best time to trade him.