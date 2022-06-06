Aaron Jones: Dynasty hold or trade?

Aaron Jones is coming off a campaign where he recorded 10 total touchdowns and 1,190 yards. Good, right? Well, considering he went into 2021 as the overall RB4 in fantasy football and finished last season outside of the top-10... Not too good.

Jones is entering his fifth year with the Green Bay Packers. He’s seen 822 carries and 249 targets in that span and will turn 28 years old in early December. Co-member of the Packers’ backfield AJ Dillon is returning after an impressive second season of his career. It’s possible that Green Bay still needs Jones to produce, but the days of him commanding the backfield could very well be in the rearview.

Trade or hold Aaron Jones in dynasty fantasy football?

Jones still has enough current value to be traded in dynasty leagues. Running backs are integral for a fantasy team’s success, and despite Jones’ disappointing regression, he played up to RB1/RB2 caliber in various games throughout the year. Historically, whoever leads the backfield for Green Bay is a must-start every week, but it could officially be Dillon’s time. If you have Jones, keep him on the trade block and jettison him for either picks or another quality position of need.