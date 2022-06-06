F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix heading into race week

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET. It is held on the Baku City Circuit and is the newest street circuit of Formula One, joining Melbourne, Monaco, and Singapore. The inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in 2017 after the European Grand Prix took place here in 2016.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win it this year with -110 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen looked like he would take home first in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix before he crashed with five laps to go and did not finish the race. Sergio Perez ended up winning in 2021 and is also coming off his first win this season in Monaco. He is +450 to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The race week will kick off on Friday, June 10th with two practice sessions. Followed by a third practice session and qualifying on Saturday before the main event on Sunday.

Here's a look at the opening odds for

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -110 Charles Leclerc +200 Sergio Perez +450 Carlos Sainz +800 George Russell +2800 Lewis Hamilton +3500 Lando Norris +10000 Valtteri Bottas +15000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Pierre Gasly +30000 Esteban Ocon +30000 Daniel Ricciardo +30000 Yuki Tsunoda +50000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Kevin Magnussen +50000 Mick Schumacher +70000 Guanyu Zhou +70000 Lance Stroll +70000 Alexander Albon +80000 Nicholas Latifi +90000

