F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET. It is held on the Baku City Circuit and is the newest street circuit of Formula One, joining Melbourne, Monaco, and Singapore. The inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in 2017 after the European Grand Prix took place here in 2016.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win it this year with -110 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen looked like he would take home first in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix before he crashed with five laps to go and did not finish the race. Sergio Perez ended up winning in 2021 and is also coming off his first win this season in Monaco. He is +450 to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The race week will kick off on Friday, June 10th with two practice sessions. Followed by a third practice session and qualifying on Saturday before the main event on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -110
Charles Leclerc +200
Sergio Perez +450
Carlos Sainz +800
George Russell +2800
Lewis Hamilton +3500
Lando Norris +10000
Valtteri Bottas +15000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Mick Schumacher +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Lance Stroll +70000
Alexander Albon +80000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

