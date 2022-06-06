F1 schedule: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The fifth Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET. It is held on the Baku City Circuit and is the newest street circuit of Formula One. It is a 109.17-mile race with 51, 3.73-mile laps. Charles Leclerc holds the record for fastest lap here with a time of 1:43.009 back in 2019.

All events will broadcast on ESPN channels and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -110 odds via Draftkings Sportsbook. Sergio Perez who is coming off a win in Monaco and also won this GP in 2021 has +450 odds. Charles Leclerc is sitting at +200.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 10th

7:00 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN 2, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN 2, WatchESPN

Saturday, June 11th

7:00 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN U, WatchESPN

10:00 — Qualifying— ESPN 2, WatchESPN

Sunday, June 12th

7:00 a.m. — Azerbaijan Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN