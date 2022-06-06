 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 schedule: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is headed to Azerbaijan this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. We break down the full schedule for the weekend and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 Photo by Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The fifth Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. ET. It is held on the Baku City Circuit and is the newest street circuit of Formula One. It is a 109.17-mile race with 51, 3.73-mile laps. Charles Leclerc holds the record for fastest lap here with a time of 1:43.009 back in 2019.

All events will broadcast on ESPN channels and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -110 odds via Draftkings Sportsbook. Sergio Perez who is coming off a win in Monaco and also won this GP in 2021 has +450 odds. Charles Leclerc is sitting at +200.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 10th

7:00 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN 2, WatchESPN
10:00 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN 2, WatchESPN

Saturday, June 11th

7:00 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN U, WatchESPN
10:00 — Qualifying— ESPN 2, WatchESPN

Sunday, June 12th

7:00 a.m. — Azerbaijan Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Max Verstappen 1
5 Lando Norris 4
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

