How to watch Avalanche vs. Oilers in Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Avalanche will go for the sweep after winning the first three games of this series. J.T. Compher broke a 2-2 tie in the third period of Game 3 on Saturday in a 4-2 victory. Colorado’s offense has been fantastic during this series with 16 goals as they head into Monday night one win away from an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Avalanche vs. Oilers

Date: Monday, June 6

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.