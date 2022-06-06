Picks for Avalanche vs. Oilers in Game 4 of Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche are one game away from advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2001, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games. The Avalanche hadn’t been to the Conference Final since 2002, so this is a long-time coming for this franchise. The Avalanche will look to close out the Edmonton Oilers in four games in the Western Conference Final on Monday night. Let’s look at some odds and make some picks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Oilers: Game 4 predictions

Puck line: COL -1.5 (+170), EDM +1.5 (-200)

Goal total: 7.0 goals

Moneyline odds: COL -135, EDM +115

Goal total pick: Under 7 (-135)

It’s an elimination game, so you’d think the Oilers tighten things up on defense and don’t play as open against the Avalanche. Edmonton goalie Mike Smith, despite the team being down 3-0, has been great this series. Aside from the shellacking in Game 1, Smith has made at least 36 saves in back-to-back games, including 39 in Game 3. So we should expect the best from Smith and the Oilers tonight. The total has hit under 7 goals in the past two games as well.

Moneyline or puck line pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+170)

The Avalanche are going to win this game. Instead of jumping on the ML at -135, we’ll take the spread and the Avs to win by at least two goals. They’ve done that in every game this series. There’s no Evander Kane for the Oilers, which hurts them offensively. Colorado will also be pretty jacked up after Kane injured Nazem Kadri, who may be out for the rest of the postseason. Chances are the Avalanche blow out the Oilers again and move on to the Cup Final tonight. I’ll take the juiced up spread over the ML.

