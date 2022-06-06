ACC win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the wheel of destiny that is the Atlantic Coast Conference.

To little surprise, Clemson has the highest win total at 10.5 and that is tied with Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State for highest in the nation. The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2021 and that was considered a disappointment given their status as a perennial College Football Playoff contender in the last decade. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled at points in his first year as the starter and the team will be counting on him to improve this fall. Meanwhile, the defensive front seven is projected to be one of the best in the nation as Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson, and Tyler Davis are all getting first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The tier below Clemson is a group of teams at 8.5 including reigning ACC champion Pitt, who lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to the draft and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison to USC via the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the hype machine begins for Miami under the guidance of new head coach Mario Cristobal.

As for the rest of the conference, c’mon, it’s the ACC. Spin the wheel. No one would be surprised if a team like Louisville far exceeded its 6.5 win total and no one would be surprised if it fell far below that mark. The middle class of this league remains a mystery.

Here are the win totals for teams in the ACC from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

ACC Win Totals 2022 Team Over Under Team Over Under Clemson 10.5 +110 10.5 -130 Miami FL 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 North Carolina State 8.5 -145 8.5 +125 Pittsburgh 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Wake Forest 8.5 +110 8.5 -130 North Carolina 7.5 +115 7.5 -135 Virginia 7.5 +120 7.5 -140 Boston College 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 Florida State 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Louisville 6.5 +105 6.5 -125 Virginia Tech 6.5 +120 6.5 -140 Syracuse 5 +115 5 -135 Georgia Tech 3.5 -125 3.5 +105 Duke 3 +100 3 -120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.