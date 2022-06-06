Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, June 6

Only six games are on the MLB slate for Monday night, and they are all featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, June 6.

Blue Jays vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Bo Bichette ($5,400)

George Springer ($5,000)

Vladimir Guerrero ($4,900)

Danny Jansen ($4,600)

The Toronto Blue Jays have the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can get their top hitters at a reasonable price. They’ll get a matchup with Kansas City Royals starter Daniel Lynch, who has a 4.81 ERA over nine starts, coming off an outing where he allowed 6 runs over 4 innings of work against the Cleveland Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Ketel Marte ($4,900)

Daulton Varsho ($4,800)

Josh Rojas ($4,300)

Christian Walker ($3,900)

The Arizona Diamondbacks lineup has a great matchup against Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene, who has been inconsistent over 10 starts in his rookie season. He has a 6.19 ERA and gave up 9 earned runs in the last couple starts combined over 8.2 innings of work. Arizona has struggled at the plate over their last few games, but they’re in a good position Monday night.

Royals vs. Blue Jays, 8:10 p.m. ET

Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,000)

Salvador Perez ($4,900)

Whit Merrifield ($4,700)

MJ Melendez ($4,000)

Back to Monday night’s matchup in Kansas City, the Royals should have a solid night at the plate as well, which is why the over/under is getting close to 10 runs. Stripling is back in the rotation filling in for the injured Hyun Jin Ryu, so we’re likely to see plenty of the Blue Jays bullpen in this matchup.