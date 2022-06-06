MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, June 6

Only six MLB games are scheduled to be played on Monday night, and they’re all featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters of the night in addition to a couple value plays to consider before you submit your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. HOU ($9,500) — The Seattle Mariners starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night as he goes into a matchup with the Houston Astros with a 4.93 ERA over 11 starts in Year 1 with his new team. Robbie Ray will face a lineup that ranks 20th in runs per game.

Carlos Carrasco, NYM vs. SD ($9,300) — The New York Mets pitcher has thrown well in Year 2 with the organization, coming in with a 6-1 record and 3.63 ERA over 10 starts this season. Carlos Carrasco threw 5 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals in his last time out.

Top Hitters

Jose Ramirez, CLE vs. TEX ($6,000) — The Cleveland Guardians third baseman has driven in the most runs in the American League as he goes into Monday night with 53 RBIs. He went 0-for-4 in yesterday’s game but crushed his 14th home run of the season on Saturday. Ramirez will get a matchup with Texas Rangers starter Jon Gray, who has a 4.83 ERA in eight starts in 2022.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. SEA ($5,700) — The Houston Astros leftfielder is having another big season with 34 RBIs and 16 home runs. Yordan Alvarez recorded 3 hits on Sunday with a triple and home run.

Value Pitcher

Michael Wacha, BOS vs. LAA ($7,400) — The Boston Red Sox starter has been great in his first season with the organization with a 2.43 ERA over eight starts in 2022. He will get a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels hitter, which have to be pressing at this point heading into Monday night on an 11-game losing streak.

Value Hitter

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. SD ($5,200) — You will need to pay a decent price to get the Mets first baseman in your lineup, but he is still worth it at this price. Pete Alonso is the league leader in RBIs after a fantastic series with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend including a Saturday night performance when he recorded 3 hits and 2 homers. He will get a matchup with San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, who will make his fourth start of 2022.