Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, June 6

It’s a light slate of baseball on Monday night with just six games scheduled to take place throughout the night on June 6th. With a limited number of opportunities to make some money, I narrowed down the four best bets to consider placing ahead of these games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, June 6

Red Sox Moneyline (+100)

The Los Angeles Angels are home favorites heading into Monday night’s game with the Boston Red Sox, but I’m not sure why. Michael Wacha has been excellent in his first season in Boston with a 2.43 ERA over eight starts, and the Red Sox score more runs per game this season. Both streaks will continue as the Red Sox will win their fifth straight game, while the Angels’ collapse will roll on as they’re about to lose their 12th contest in a row.

Astros -1.5 (+120)

The Houston Astros starter Christian Javier has gotten off to a hot start this season with 10 appearances and six starts, coming in with a 2.41 ERA. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners will begin with Robbie Ray on the mound, who has given up at least 3 runs in seven of 11 starts in his first year with the organization. These are two similar offenses, but we’ll side with the Astros in the pitching matchup especially getting plus odds to win the run line.

Blue Jays-Royals Over 9.5 runs (-110)

The Kansas City Royals will start Daniel Lynch, who has a 4.81 ERA this season and allowed 6 earned runs over 4 innings in his last start against the Cleveland Indians, and the Toronto Blue Jays are likely to use plenty of pitchers on Monday night. Ross Stripling is back in the rotation to fill in for Hyun Jin Ryu, and Stripling hasn’t thrown more than 40 pitches in a little less than a month. Both lineups should be aggressive at the plate in this spot.

Jon Gray Under 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

In his most recent start, Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray struck out 12 hitters against the Tampa Bay Rays, but this is not a matchup where he can rack up all that many strikeouts. The Cleveland Guardians average the fewest number of strikeouts per game this season, and Gray threw fewer than 5 strikeouts in more than half of his starts in 2022.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.