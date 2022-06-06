Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, June 6

Monday night’s MLB slate is pretty barren with just six games happening across the league.

Still, despite just 12 teams being in action, there are still several compelling prop bets for people to wager on. From total strikeouts to individual home runs and everything in between, we got you covered on some of the best props to check into for Monday evening.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 6

Madison Bumgarner, Over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

MadBum hasn’t been a big strikeout guy this season, only fanning 37 batters in 54.1 innings pitched. Still, he’s taking on the Reds tonight who strike out at a clip of close to nine Ks per game, which ranks in the bottom 10 in all of baseball. He also sat down six hitters in his last appearance which came against the Braves, so five strikeouts from a weaker Cincy lineup should be easy for him.

Pete Alonso, over 0.5 home runs (+320)

Alonso is up to 16 home runs on the season so far, which Is tied for second in all of baseball. He’s also hit three bombs in his last three games, so he’s seeing the ball extremely well right now. In his career against Padres starter Blake Snell, he has just five at-bats but has already hit a home run off him in that short time frame.

JD Martinez, under 1.5 hits (-280)

The Angles are struggling right now and come into this game on a 10-game skid and have won just five of their last 20. Martinez is hitting well this season too, with a .353 average and brings a 3-game hit streak into this one. He hasn’t had a multi-hit game in over a week though and with Noah Syndergaard on the hill for LAA, its doubtful he bags two or more hits tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.