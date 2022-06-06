Opening odds for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The early preliminary card will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The prelims will follow on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will get going at 10 p.m. ET and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will see Glover Teixeira facing off with #2 Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 275 opening odds

Glover Teixeira, Light Heavyweight Title: +165

#2 Jiri Prochazka: -195

Valentina Shevchenko, Women’s Flyweight Title: -630

#4 Taila Santos: +450

#2 Zhang Weili, Women’s Strawweight: -165

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: +145

#8 Rogerio Bontorin, Flyweight: +180

#14 Manel Kape: -220

Jack Della Maddalena, Welterweight: -140

Ramazan Emeev: +120

Brendan Allen, Middleweight: -265

Jacob Malkoun: +215

Seungwoo Choi, Featherweight: -225

Josh Culibao: +185

Maheshate, Lightweight: +135

Steve Garcia: -155

Andre Fialho, Welterweight: -150

Jake Matthews: +130

Kyung Ho Kang, Bantamweight: +130

Batgerel Danaa: -150

Liang Na, Women’s Strawweight: +135

Silvana Gomez Juarez: -155

Ramona Pascual, Women’s Featherweight: +150

Joselyne Edwards: -170

