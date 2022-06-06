Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire odds: Bantamweight bout odds heading into fight week

Top Rank boxing will hold a rare midweek boxing event on Tuesday, June 7th, and it’s a big one. Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire face off in a rematch of their November 2019 title fight. The WBA, IBF, WBC, and The Ring titles are on the line in this bout.

The event will get started bright and early at 5:30 a.m. ET. The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan will host the event leading to the time difference. The main card is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard matches. The full card will air on Amazon Prime Video in Japan and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Two and a half years ago, Inoue won a unanimous decision over Donaire. Inoue entered that bout holding the IBF and The Ring titles and claimed the WBA title with the victory. This time around, Inoue holds those titles while Donaire has the WBC title. Paul Butler is the lone title holdout with the WBO title, but this is effectively for the undisputed bantamweight title.

Here’s a look at odds as of Monday morning, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

Odds to win

Inoue is the heavy favorite to win with -600 odds. Donaire is the large underdog installed at +425

Total rounds

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds. The line is set at 7.5. Over 7.5 rounds has -120 odds while under 7.5 rounds is installed at +100.

To go the distance

The fight to end in a decision has +215 odds.

Fight outcome

Inoue by decision or technical decision: +320

Inoue by KO, TKO or DQ: -200

Draw: +2000

Donaire by decision or technical decision: +1000

Donaire by KO, TKO or DQ: +700

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.