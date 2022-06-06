Full undercard for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire bantamweight title fight

We get a rare mid-week boxing title fight this week, and it’s a big one. Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire square off on a Top Rank Boxing card in a rematch of Inoue’s November 2019 unanimous decision win. Inoue is putting his WBA, IBF, and The Ring bantamweight titles on the line while Donaire is putting his WBC title on the line.

The card is taking place in Saitama, Japan — just outside Tokyo — which means it’s going to be some early breakfast boxing in the US. The event will get started bright and early at 5:30 a.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected to start at approximately 7:30 a.m. That is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard matches. The event will air on ESPN+ in the United States and on Amazon Prime Video in Japan

Inoue is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -600 to win. Donaire is listed at +425. The undercard is primarily a local card with limited odds, but DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a line for the penultimate bout on the card between Takuma Inoue and Gakuya Furuhashi. Inoue is the younger brother of the main eventer and is a -800 favorite in his junior featherweight bout.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire