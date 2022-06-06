What time will Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire fight start on Tuesday

Top Rank Boxing will hold a rare midweek ESPN+ boxing event on Tuesday, June 7th. The main event will be a rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire, with the WBA, IBF, and WBC bantamweight titles all on the line.

The event will get started bright and early at 5:30 a.m. ET. The event will air at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and the time difference will make for the early start time. The main event is expected to start around 7:30 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard matches.

In their first meeting, Inoue picked up the unanimous decision win in November of 2019. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Inoue is the large favorite with -600 odds. Donaire is the underdog installed at +425.

Inoue enters with an undefeated 22-0 record and has 19 victories by knockout. Most recently, he secured the eighth-round knockout against Aran Dipaen in December of 2021. Inoue’s last three fights have ended early and he looks to make it four on Tuesday.

Donaire is the veteran fighter of the pair. He has a 42-6 record and has 28 knockouts to his credit. After losing to Inoue in 2019, he was away from the ring for about a year and a half. He returned in May of 2021 and picked up the fourth-round victory by left uppercut against Nordine Oubaali. Most recently, Donaire won by a body shot in the fourth round against Reymart Gaballo in December of 2021.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire