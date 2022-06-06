Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire live stream: How to watch bantamweight bout via live online stream

Top Rank Boxing will hold a rare midweek boxing event on Tuesday, June 7th featuring Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire battling for bantamweight supremacy. The WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles will be on the line when the two fighters square off on the ESPN+ card in Saitama, Japan, just outside Tokyo.

The event will get started bright and early at 5:30 a.m. ET. The main event is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. ET, subject to the length of the undercard matches. The full card will air on Amazon Prime Video in Japan and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Inoue enters with an undefeated 22-0 record and has 19 victories by knockout. Most recently, he secured the eighth-round knockout against Aran Dipaen in December of 2021. Inoue’s last three fights have ended early and he looks to make it four on Tuesday. In their first meeting, Inoue picked up the unanimous decision win in November of 2019. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Inoue is the large favorite with -600 odds.

Donaire is the veteran fighter of the pair. He has a 42-6 record and has 28 knockouts to his credit. After losing to Inoue in 2019, he was away from the ring for about a year and a half. He returned in May of 2021 and picked up the fourth-round victory by left uppercut against Nordine Oubaali. Most recently, Donaire won by a body shot in the fourth round against Reymart Gaballo in December of 2021. Donaire is the underdog installed at +425.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire