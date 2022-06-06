How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on June 6 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. We’re just 24 hours removed from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last night and the company officially looks ahead to Money in the Bank in Las Vegas next month. We’ll be in for a jam-packed episode of Raw tonight in cheese head country.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The talk of the wrestling world today is Cody Rhodes who despite tearing his pectoral muscle last week, gutted out his main event Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins to pick up the win. We’ll be sure to hear from the “American Nightmare” as he’ll definitely be getting surgery soon and will be on the shelf fir several months.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair opened Hell in a Cell last night by successfully defending her title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a fun triple threat match. Belair was able to swoop in and pin Asuka to pick up the win, leaving the door open for one final one-on-one match between her and Lynch.

Also tonight, we’ll find out what’s next for Bobby Lashley after he dispatched MVP and Omos in a handicap match last night. After the match, he teased his aspirations to regain the WWE Championship he never lost.