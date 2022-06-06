Pick on the Moneyline of Mets-Padres for Monday

The San Diego Padres return home after going to Milwaukee and getting a sweep over the National League Central leading Brewers and will face another division winner with the New York Mets in town on Monday.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres (-110, 7.5)

The Padres will have Blake Snell get the start, who has some of the biggest home and road splits in the league since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the start of the 2021 season.

In Snell’s 13 career starts at Petco Park, he has a 2.69 ERA with opponents hitting .158 off of him with 13 strikeouts per nine innings while away from home compared to a 5.91 road ERA with 6.2 walks per nine innings.

The Mets send Carlos Carassco, who also has some large home and road splits, posting a 2.79 ERA with a .233 batting average at home while opponents are hitting .287 off of him on the road with a 5.06 ERA.

Both teams are dealing with bullpens that had to endure an extra inning game on Sunday, but the Padres have gotten more length recently from starters with their starters going at least six inning in 10 of their last 11 games.

A potential playoff preview featuring a matchup where home field advantage is of major importance will go the way of San Francisco to extend their three game winning streak.

The Play: Padres -110

