Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into June 6 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and we’re just 24 hours removed from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last night.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

How much time will Cody Rhodes miss due to his torn pectoral muscle injury?

News broke before Hell in a Cell yesterday that Cody Rhodes had suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury earlier in the week. With a grotesquely bruised pec, Rhodes gutted it out and went through with his main event match against Seth Rollins, defeating the “Architect” inside of Hell in a Cell. It was a gutsy performance but it was clear to everyone that this would be the last time we’d see him perform in a ring for quite some time.

So how long will he be out?

Torn pec injuries take several months to heal after surgery, so we’ve most likely seen the last of the “American Nightmare” for this calendar year. Some are already penciling him in as an early 2023 Royal Rumble favorite should his recovery go as planned. We’ll get more answers tonight.

How does Rhodes’ injury affect plans for Money in the Bank?

We’re now less than a month from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas and the company will suddenly be without its biggest male babyface at the moment. Rhodes was featured all over early advertising for the show and was going to enter Vegas as a favorite to capture the briefcase.

So now what?

Who could get the nod as the MITB winner now that Rhodes is on the shelf? Could it be Bobby Lashley? Theory? Drew McIntyre? Kevin Owens? We’ll get those answers soon enough.

Will we get Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch 3?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair successfully defend her title in the opener of Hell in a Cell, retaining against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple-threat match. She was able to pin Asuka after Lynch hit her with a Manhandle Slam.

So will we get the final chapter of the Belair-Lynch rivalry soon?

It would make sense to do one final one-on-one match on the basis that Belair didn’t pin Lynch at Hell in a Cell. They could do it at Money in the Bank or extend it out to where it all started at SummerSlam in late July.