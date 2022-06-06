Report: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to skip remaining OTAs due to contract negotiations

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz informed the team that he would not attend the rest of their voluntary OTAs as he seeks a new contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Schultz was given the franchise tag earlier this off-season, which he signed. That franchise tender is set at $10.9 million for 2022, but Schultz is looking for a longer contract before July 15th, when his franchise tag would go into effect.

Schultz has put up back-to-back good seasons the last two years, with last season being his best. He grabbed 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. The franchise tender for tight ends is a reasonable one-year investment for teams.

We saw the Browns give David Njoku get the franchise tag, but then receive a lucrative four-year deal worth $54.75 million. Njoku has never had a season as productive as Schultz has, so the Cowboys TE is likely looking to leverage Njoku’s contract for his own negotiations. Of course, the Browns aren’t paying Njoku for his past performance, but instead for his upside, which is higher than Schultz’s.