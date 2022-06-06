Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 2

The Golden State Warriors leveled the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday with a 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2, sending the series back to the East coast tied 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday in Boston, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. As with each contest, the Finals MVP odds shift based on player performances and potential series outcomes.

Here’s a look at how Game 2 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 2 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry did not see their respective odds change from post-Game 1 to post-Game 2, which is not surprising as both had outstanding showings. There was also no change for Marcus Smart, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, despite the former two disappearing from the contest completely.

Jaylen Brown experienced a decent drop, going from +550 after Game 1 to +900 after Game 2. Brown got hot to start the contest with 13 early points, but finished with just 17 points. Despite putting up only two points and eight rebounds, Al Horford actually saw his odds to win Finals MVP improve from +1400 to +1000.

