Will Brayden Point be able to return this postseason?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in search of their third straight Stanley Cup in the 2022 postseason. The Lightning have been able to advance to a third straight Eastern Conference Final, this time around facing the New York Rangers. Since the end of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Lightning have been operating without top-line center Brayden Point, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. Point missed all of the second round against the Florida Panthers and hasn’t played in three games against the Rangers.

Here we’ll be updating you on Point’s status for each game moving forward.

Brayden Point injury updates

Game 4 vs. Rangers — Point has been ruled out for Game 4 of the ECF against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Jon Cooper confirmed the news to reporters on Monday morning. So that will be Point’s eighth straight missed game due to injury. The Lightning trail the Rangers 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Tampa Bay won 3-2 in Game 3 on a late goal by Ondrej Palat. The Bolts are now +120 on the series line on DraftKings Sportsbook.