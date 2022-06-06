Juventus transfer rumors: Paul Pogba set to return, Matthijs de Ligt contract talks ongoing

Juventus is set to bring back mercurial midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pogba’s return has been brewing for a few weeks, especially with Manchester United unwilling to extend his contract. The salary is potentially a bargain, which is something Juventus has been hunting for. If Pogba views this as a humbling experience and looks to rebuild his value, the club will be getting one of the top midfielders in the world at a great price.

Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogba’s agents, €8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni. #Juventus



Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligt’s contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent. pic.twitter.com/G1a3Wilk7b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Pogba previously played at Juventus from 2012-16, scoring 28 goals in 124 appearances with the club. This is the second instance in which Pogba will be going to Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United, although he is far more established at this juncture than he was in his early playing days when the first move happened.

Juventus will also be looking to extend Matthijs de Ligt’s deal, although he still has a few seasons left on the current contract. At 22, de Ligt is already one of the best defenders in the sport and will continue to gain value as he enters his prime.