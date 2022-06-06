 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

We take a look at the full field of competitors, and who jeopardized their PGA Tour status, for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London.

By Collin Sherwin
Phil Mickelson of The USA tees off the 14th hole during day three of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on February 05, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

With the announcement of Phil Mickelson as part of the field for the LIV Golf Invitational, and what might have been as much as a $200 million payment to him for the event, the field looks close to complete for the inaugural event.

The 54-hole event will feature 48 players starting all at 9 a.m. ET each day in a shotgun style format from June 9-11. On Tuesday, 12 captains will pick three fellow competitors in a draft to be part of four-man teams, though teammates won’t play in the same group together.

The purse in London and at each tour stop will be $20 million for the individual leaderboard, with an additional $5 million set aside for the team winners. Only the top three of 12 teams will be paid, with an additional $3 million to the winning team, $1.5 million to second place, and $500,000 to third place.

Unlike PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, no competitor will fail to earn a paycheck when playing on the LIV Tour. There is no cut, and the last-place finisher still earns $120,000 for their efforts. The winner will receive $4 million, which is in addition to any guaranteed appearance money given by the tour as part of their contract arrangement. These numbers are rumored to be in the hundreds of millions for players such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

The 65th place finisher and last man to make the cut during last week’s Memorial Tournament, which has one of the better prize pools on the PGA Tour as one of five “invitational” events, received $25,800. And as many as 55 players could have gone home empty-handed for not making the cut. During a normal PGA Tour event, generally a bit more than half the field is cut after the second round and those players do not receive a paycheck.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London teeing off Thursday, June 9th at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, London, England.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field as of June 6th, 5:30 p.m. ET

2022 LIV Golf Invitational London Field

Player
Player
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Ogletree
Bernd Wiesberger
Blake Windred
Branden Grace
Charl Schwartzel
Chase Koepka
David Puig (Amateur)
Dustin Johnson
Graeme McDowell
Hennie Du Plessis
Hideto Tanihara
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
Ian Snyman
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
James Piot (Amateur)
JC Ritchie
Jediah Morgan
Jinichiro Kozuma
Justin Harding
Kevin Na
Kevin Yuan
Kim Sihwan
Laurie Canter
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Martin Kaymer
Matt Jones
Oliver Bekker
Oliver Fisher
Pablo Larrazabal
Peter Uihlein
Phachara Khongwatmai
Phil Mickelson
Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (Amateur)
Richard Bland
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Sam Horsfield
Scott Vincent
Sergio Garcia
Shaun Norris
Talor Gooch
Travis Smyth
Turk Pettit
Viraj Madappa
Wade Ormsby

