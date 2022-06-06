Phil Mickelson officially signs with LIV Golf Invitational Series, set to play in London this week

Phil Mickelson officially announced his return to the green Monday, confirming that he’s signed on to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Mickelson is set to participate in the first event of the tour, which tees off on Thursday from the Centurion Club in London. His deal to join the tour is rumored to be worth approximately $200 million.

The circuit has been the source of plenty of controversies, in direct competition with the PGA Tour and funded by the Saudi Arabian government. There are massive winnings on the line to help draw golfers away from the PGA Tour, including a $25 million prize purse on the line for each regular event, and $50 million on the line for the team championship.

This will be Mickelson’s first event since taking a hiatus back in February following some highly controversial and offensive comments about Saudi Arabia. His last event on the PGA Tour was the Farmers Insurance Open back in January, where he missed the cut.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series London begins on Thursday, June 9th from the Centurion Club in Greater London. The three-day event will be broadcast only via live streaming on the internet.