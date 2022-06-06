Aaron Donald becomes highest paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald appeared close to retirement this offseason, but the Rams will make another three years in Los Angeles worth his time, as they revised his contract to give a $40 million raise over the next three seasons, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He now becomes the first non-quarterback to hit the $30 million per year mark.

There is no doubting that the Rams aren’t the Super Bowl champions without Donald and if they want to repeat, they need him creating havoc on the line of scrimmage once again. Donald has been Defensive Player of the Year four times, has never missed the Pro Bowl and has been selected as a first-team All-Pro seven times.

Donald officially will make $95 million over the next three seasons, which, comes out to an average just under Jared Goff, but still, this is an unprecedented number for a defensive player. He will again reset the market for the top defensive players in the league and rightfully so.