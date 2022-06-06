Who will Avalanche play in 2022 Stanley Cup Final?

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 with a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Avalanche also swept the Nashville Predators in the first round before eliminating the St. Louis Blues in six games. The Avalanche entered the playoffs as the top seed out of the Western Conference. It was also the first West Final appearance for the Avs since 2002.

The Avalanche will await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final in the Cup Final. The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are fighting for a chance to face the Avalanche in the final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning have been to the Cup and won in each of the past two seasons. The Rangers were last in the Stanley Cup Final back in 2013-14 against the Los Angeles Kings, losing that series in five games.