When was the last time the Avalanche were in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night with a 6-5 overtime win. The Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Final in 2022 and await the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers series out East. Let’s take a look at the Avalanche history in the Cup Final and when the last time they made an appearance in the final round.

When was last Stanley Cup Final appearance for Avalanche?

Colorado last advanced to the Cup Final back in the 2000-01 season. The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy that season after finishing with 118 points. The Avs defeated the Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues to reach the Cup Final for the second time in franchise history. Colorado would defeat the New Jersey Devils in seven games to win their second title. In 2001, the Avalanche had 40-year-old Ray Bourque, who would go on to win his first and only Stanley Cup in his Hall of Fame career.