How many Stanley Cup championships do the Avalanche have?

The Colorado Avalanche are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in over 20 years after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night to advance. The Avalanche were last in the Cup Final back in 2001, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games. Colorado entered the postseason as the top seed in the West and will have a shot to win another Cup. How many do they have already, you ask? Well let’s see...

How many Stanley Cup Finals have the Avalanche won?

Answer: 2

The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice and have only been that many times. So if history repeats itself, the Avalanche will remain undefeated in the Cup Final. Colorado beat the Devils back in 2001 and also won in 1996 with a little goalie named Patrick Roy. Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg were on both Cup winning squads. There was quite a bit of turnaround between the two teams. Those three were the big names to be on both teams. The 2001 champions also had Rob Blake, Chris Drury, Alex Tanguay, Milan Hejduk and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

Between championships, the Avalanche lost three times in the Conference Finals. Colorado also lost in the Conference Finals in 2002 after winning the Cup. The Avs lost two their heated rival the Detroit Red Wings twice and to the Dallas Stars twice in those four series.