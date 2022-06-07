How to watch Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Rangers will go into this game with a 2-1 series lead, but they’re coming off a 3-2 loss to the Lightning after winning the first two games at home. New York held a 2-0 lead during the second period of Game 3 before Tampa Bay scored three unanswered goals. Ondrej Palat scored the game-winner with less than a minute to go, and the Lightning will look to even the series at home Tuesday night.

Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 4

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.