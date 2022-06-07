Player prop bets to consider for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 4

Amalie Arena will host Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Rangers lead the series 2-1. The winner of the series will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

All lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game 4: Player prop bets

Adam Fox over 0.5 Power Play Points (+155)

The officials are calling this series tight and the Rangers are averaging a shade under four power plays per game. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider are the finishers on the Rangers’ power play, but Fox is the quarterback and the primary set-up guy. He will set up Zibanejad for one-timers and if one goes in, it will be Fox that shows up on the scoresheet. This play by Fox from Game 2 wasn’t on a power play, but it gives you an idea of his playmaking ability when the puck is on his stick.

Makar’s such a dangerous and dynamic skater, but Adam Fox has a way of making a very difficult game look amazingly easy to play https://t.co/i1dPSkusrl — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) June 4, 2022

Victor Hedman anytime Scorer (+300)

Hedman has been a regular on the scoresheet in the playoffs, but it’s been nine games since he’s scored a goal. The Lightning haven’t been on the power play as much as the Rangers this series, but they have been more efficient, scoring on 3 of 8 chances. Hedman runs the power play for the Lightning and they are most successful when the Norris Trophy finalist is firing slap shots from the point. If Hedman gets an open lane in Game 4, he should bury one.

