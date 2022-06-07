Opening odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

It’s been a couple of years since the PGA Tour held the RBC Canadian Open. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend the RBC Canadian Open returns and will be played at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12.
Back in 2019, it was Rory McIlroy who absolutely smashed the tournament record with a 258 (22-under) to beat Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson by seven strokes at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
McIlroy will be teeing it up at St. George’s and has +800 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lowry is also in the event, and he’s one of the favorites at +1600. The betting favorites are Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, both at +700 to win it all.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 RBC Canadian Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|-150
|+150
|Justin Thomas
|+700
|-150
|+150
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|-125
|+200
|Cameron Smith
|+1000
|+100
|+240
|Shane Lowry
|+1600
|+150
|+330
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1600
|+150
|+330
|Sam Burns
|+1800
|+180
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2000
|+190
|+350
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|+200
|+400
|Harold Varner III
|+2200
|+200
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|+250
|+550
|Adam Hadwin
|+4500
|+350
|+750
|Sebastian Munoz
|+4500
|+350
|+750
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|+400
|+900
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|+400
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|+550
|+1200
|Luke List
|+6500
|+550
|+1200
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|+550
|+1200
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+7000
|+550
|+1400
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|+650
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+8000
|+650
|+1400
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|+650
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|+650
|+1400
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|+700
|+1600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+10000
|+700
|+1600
|Pat Perez
|+10000
|+700
|+1600
|Cameron Champ
|+13000
|+750
|+1800
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+750
|+1800
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+750
|+1800
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|+750
|+1800
|Mark Hubbard
|+14000
|+800
|+2000
|Adam Long
|+14000
|+800
|+2000
|Aaron Rai
|+14000
|+800
|+2000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+14000
|+800
|+2000
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+900
|+2200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+900
|+2200
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|+900
|+2200
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+900
|+2200
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|+1100
|+2500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+18000
|+1100
|+2500
|Rory Sabbatini
|+18000
|+1100
|+2500
|John Huh
|+18000
|+1100
|+2500
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+1100
|+2500
|Wyndham Clark
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Greyson Sigg
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Nate Lashley
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|+1400
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Chase Seiffert
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Vince Whaley
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Sean OHair
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Cameron Percy
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Callum Tarren
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Nick Hardy
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Dean Burmester
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|+1800
|+4000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Tommy Gainey
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Aaron Cockerill
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Kelly Kraft
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Scott Brown
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Robert Garrigus
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|+2200
|+5000
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Yi Cao
|+40000
|+3500
|+8000
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Jared du Toit
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Sangmoon Bae
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Bo Hoag
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Myles Creighton
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Jim Herman
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Albin Choi
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Curtis Thompson
|+40000
|+2800
|+6500
|Wes Heffernan
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|William Buhl
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Stuart Macdonald
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Callum Davison
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Brett Drewitt
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Brendan Leonard
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Johnson Wagner
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Fabian Gomez
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Greg Chalmers
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Mike Weir
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Mark Hensby
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|David Hearn
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Joshua Creel
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Ben Crane
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|Ben Martin
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|D.J. Trahan
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
|D.A. Points
|+50000
|+3500
|+8000
