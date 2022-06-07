 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

The field is set for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By nafselon76
/ new
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It’s been a couple of years since the PGA Tour held the RBC Canadian Open. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend the RBC Canadian Open returns and will be played at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12.

Back in 2019, it was Rory McIlroy who absolutely smashed the tournament record with a 258 (22-under) to beat Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson by seven strokes at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy will be teeing it up at St. George’s and has +800 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lowry is also in the event, and he’s one of the favorites at +1600. The betting favorites are Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, both at +700 to win it all.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 RBC Canadian Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +700 -150 +150
Justin Thomas +700 -150 +150
Rory McIlroy +800 -125 +200
Cameron Smith +1000 +100 +240
Shane Lowry +1600 +150 +330
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1600 +150 +330
Sam Burns +1800 +180 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +190 +350
Corey Conners +2200 +200 +400
Harold Varner III +2200 +200 +400
Tony Finau +3000 +250 +550
Adam Hadwin +4500 +350 +750
Sebastian Munoz +4500 +350 +750
Keith Mitchell +5000 +400 +900
Chris Kirk +5000 +400 +900
Sahith Theegala +6500 +550 +1200
Luke List +6500 +550 +1200
Patrick Reed +6500 +550 +1200
Jhonattan Vegas +7000 +550 +1400
Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +650 +1400
Justin Rose +8000 +650 +1400
C.T. Pan +8000 +650 +1400
J.J. Spaun +8000 +650 +1400
Brendon Todd +10000 +700 +1600
Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +700 +1600
Pat Perez +10000 +700 +1600
Cameron Champ +13000 +750 +1800
Nick Taylor +13000 +750 +1800
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +750 +1800
David Lipsky +13000 +750 +1800
Mark Hubbard +14000 +800 +2000
Adam Long +14000 +800 +2000
Aaron Rai +14000 +800 +2000
Taylor Pendrith +14000 +800 +2000
Alex Smalley +15000 +900 +2200
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +900 +2200
Austin Smotherman +15000 +900 +2200
Matthias Schwab +15000 +900 +2200
Tyler Duncan +18000 +1100 +2500
Stephan Jaeger +18000 +1100 +2500
Rory Sabbatini +18000 +1100 +2500
John Huh +18000 +1100 +2500
Doug Ghim +18000 +1100 +2500
Wyndham Clark +20000 +1400 +3500
J.T. Poston +20000 +1400 +3500
Greyson Sigg +20000 +1400 +3500
Peter Malnati +20000 +1400 +3500
Patrick Rodgers +20000 +1400 +3500
Nate Lashley +20000 +1400 +3500
Matt Wallace +20000 +1400 +3500
Adam Svensson +25000 +1800 +4000
Adam Schenk +25000 +1800 +4000
Kevin Chappell +25000 +1800 +4000
Chase Seiffert +25000 +1800 +4000
Carlos Ortiz +25000 +1800 +4000
Vince Whaley +25000 +1800 +4000
Charley Hoffman +25000 +1800 +4000
Justin Lower +25000 +1800 +4000
Sean OHair +25000 +1800 +4000
Cameron Percy +25000 +1800 +4000
Harry Higgs +25000 +1800 +4000
Scott Piercy +25000 +1800 +4000
Callum Tarren +25000 +1800 +4000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +1800 +4000
Jonathan Byrd +25000 +1800 +4000
Brice Garnett +25000 +1800 +4000
Sam Ryder +25000 +1800 +4000
Robert Streb +25000 +1800 +4000
Ryan Armour +25000 +1800 +4000
Brian Stuard +25000 +1800 +4000
Hank Lebioda +25000 +1800 +4000
Brandon Wu +25000 +1800 +4000
Nick Hardy +25000 +1800 +4000
Martin Laird +25000 +1800 +4000
Dean Burmester +25000 +1800 +4000
Ben Kohles +25000 +1800 +4000
Danny Willett +25000 +1800 +4000
Luke Donald +25000 +1800 +4000
Lee Hodges +25000 +1800 +4000
Andrew Novak +25000 +1800 +4000
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +2200 +5000
Vaughn Taylor +30000 +2200 +5000
Tommy Gainey +30000 +2200 +5000
Aaron Cockerill +30000 +2200 +5000
Henrik Norlander +30000 +2200 +5000
Trey Mullinax +30000 +2200 +5000
Kelly Kraft +30000 +2200 +5000
Scott Brown +30000 +2200 +5000
Scott Gutschewski +30000 +2200 +5000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +2200 +5000
Robert Garrigus +30000 +2200 +5000
Brandt Snedeker +30000 +2200 +5000
Paul Barjon +30000 +2200 +5000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +2200 +5000
Dylan Wu +30000 +2200 +5000
Danny Lee +30000 +2200 +5000
Jared Wolfe +40000 +2800 +6500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +2800 +6500
Hayden Buckley +40000 +2800 +6500
Yi Cao +40000 +3500 +8000
Sung Kang +40000 +2800 +6500
Jared du Toit +40000 +2800 +6500
Sangmoon Bae +40000 +2800 +6500
Ryan Moore +40000 +2800 +6500
Roger Sloan +40000 +2800 +6500
Bill Haas +40000 +2800 +6500
Michael Gligic +40000 +2800 +6500
Bo Hoag +40000 +2800 +6500
Myles Creighton +40000 +2800 +6500
David Skinns +40000 +2800 +6500
David Lingmerth +40000 +2800 +6500
Jim Herman +40000 +2800 +6500
Martin Trainer +40000 +2800 +6500
Albin Choi +40000 +2800 +6500
Curtis Thompson +40000 +2800 +6500
Wes Heffernan +50000 +3500 +8000
Camilo Villegas +50000 +3500 +8000
Trevor Werbylo +50000 +3500 +8000
William Buhl +50000 +3500 +8000
Stuart Macdonald +50000 +3500 +8000
Seth Reeves +50000 +3500 +8000
Jason Dufner +50000 +3500 +8000
Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +3500 +8000
Callum Davison +50000 +3500 +8000
Brett Drewitt +50000 +3500 +8000
Jonas Blixt +50000 +3500 +8000
Ricky Barnes +50000 +3500 +8000
Brendan Leonard +50000 +3500 +8000
Johnson Wagner +50000 +3500 +8000
Brandon Hagy +50000 +3500 +8000
Fabian Gomez +50000 +3500 +8000
Nick Watney +50000 +3500 +8000
Bo Van Pelt +50000 +3500 +8000
Greg Chalmers +50000 +3500 +8000
Max McGreevy +50000 +3500 +8000
Mike Weir +50000 +3500 +8000
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +3500 +8000
Mark Hensby +50000 +3500 +8000
Jim Knous +50000 +3500 +8000
Austin Cook +50000 +3500 +8000
David Hearn +50000 +3500 +8000
Joshua Creel +50000 +3500 +8000
Ben Crane +50000 +3500 +8000
Ben Martin +50000 +3500 +8000
D.J. Trahan +50000 +3500 +8000
D.A. Points +50000 +3500 +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation