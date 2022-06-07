Opening odds for 2022 RBC Canadian Open

It’s been a couple of years since the PGA Tour held the RBC Canadian Open. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend the RBC Canadian Open returns and will be played at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto from June 9-12.

Back in 2019, it was Rory McIlroy who absolutely smashed the tournament record with a 258 (22-under) to beat Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson by seven strokes at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy will be teeing it up at St. George’s and has +800 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lowry is also in the event, and he’s one of the favorites at +1600. The betting favorites are Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, both at +700 to win it all.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 RBC Canadian Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Scottie Scheffler +700 -150 +150 Justin Thomas +700 -150 +150 Rory McIlroy +800 -125 +200 Cameron Smith +1000 +100 +240 Shane Lowry +1600 +150 +330 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1600 +150 +330 Sam Burns +1800 +180 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +190 +350 Corey Conners +2200 +200 +400 Harold Varner III +2200 +200 +400 Tony Finau +3000 +250 +550 Adam Hadwin +4500 +350 +750 Sebastian Munoz +4500 +350 +750 Keith Mitchell +5000 +400 +900 Chris Kirk +5000 +400 +900 Sahith Theegala +6500 +550 +1200 Luke List +6500 +550 +1200 Patrick Reed +6500 +550 +1200 Jhonattan Vegas +7000 +550 +1400 Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +650 +1400 Justin Rose +8000 +650 +1400 C.T. Pan +8000 +650 +1400 J.J. Spaun +8000 +650 +1400 Brendon Todd +10000 +700 +1600 Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +700 +1600 Pat Perez +10000 +700 +1600 Cameron Champ +13000 +750 +1800 Nick Taylor +13000 +750 +1800 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +750 +1800 David Lipsky +13000 +750 +1800 Mark Hubbard +14000 +800 +2000 Adam Long +14000 +800 +2000 Aaron Rai +14000 +800 +2000 Taylor Pendrith +14000 +800 +2000 Alex Smalley +15000 +900 +2200 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +900 +2200 Austin Smotherman +15000 +900 +2200 Matthias Schwab +15000 +900 +2200 Tyler Duncan +18000 +1100 +2500 Stephan Jaeger +18000 +1100 +2500 Rory Sabbatini +18000 +1100 +2500 John Huh +18000 +1100 +2500 Doug Ghim +18000 +1100 +2500 Wyndham Clark +20000 +1400 +3500 J.T. Poston +20000 +1400 +3500 Greyson Sigg +20000 +1400 +3500 Peter Malnati +20000 +1400 +3500 Patrick Rodgers +20000 +1400 +3500 Nate Lashley +20000 +1400 +3500 Matt Wallace +20000 +1400 +3500 Adam Svensson +25000 +1800 +4000 Adam Schenk +25000 +1800 +4000 Kevin Chappell +25000 +1800 +4000 Chase Seiffert +25000 +1800 +4000 Carlos Ortiz +25000 +1800 +4000 Vince Whaley +25000 +1800 +4000 Charley Hoffman +25000 +1800 +4000 Justin Lower +25000 +1800 +4000 Sean OHair +25000 +1800 +4000 Cameron Percy +25000 +1800 +4000 Harry Higgs +25000 +1800 +4000 Scott Piercy +25000 +1800 +4000 Callum Tarren +25000 +1800 +4000 Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +1800 +4000 Jonathan Byrd +25000 +1800 +4000 Brice Garnett +25000 +1800 +4000 Sam Ryder +25000 +1800 +4000 Robert Streb +25000 +1800 +4000 Ryan Armour +25000 +1800 +4000 Brian Stuard +25000 +1800 +4000 Hank Lebioda +25000 +1800 +4000 Brandon Wu +25000 +1800 +4000 Nick Hardy +25000 +1800 +4000 Martin Laird +25000 +1800 +4000 Dean Burmester +25000 +1800 +4000 Ben Kohles +25000 +1800 +4000 Danny Willett +25000 +1800 +4000 Luke Donald +25000 +1800 +4000 Lee Hodges +25000 +1800 +4000 Andrew Novak +25000 +1800 +4000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +2200 +5000 Vaughn Taylor +30000 +2200 +5000 Tommy Gainey +30000 +2200 +5000 Aaron Cockerill +30000 +2200 +5000 Henrik Norlander +30000 +2200 +5000 Trey Mullinax +30000 +2200 +5000 Kelly Kraft +30000 +2200 +5000 Scott Brown +30000 +2200 +5000 Scott Gutschewski +30000 +2200 +5000 Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +2200 +5000 Robert Garrigus +30000 +2200 +5000 Brandt Snedeker +30000 +2200 +5000 Paul Barjon +30000 +2200 +5000 Kramer Hickok +30000 +2200 +5000 Dylan Wu +30000 +2200 +5000 Danny Lee +30000 +2200 +5000 Jared Wolfe +40000 +2800 +6500 Wesley Bryan +40000 +2800 +6500 Hayden Buckley +40000 +2800 +6500 Yi Cao +40000 +3500 +8000 Sung Kang +40000 +2800 +6500 Jared du Toit +40000 +2800 +6500 Sangmoon Bae +40000 +2800 +6500 Ryan Moore +40000 +2800 +6500 Roger Sloan +40000 +2800 +6500 Bill Haas +40000 +2800 +6500 Michael Gligic +40000 +2800 +6500 Bo Hoag +40000 +2800 +6500 Myles Creighton +40000 +2800 +6500 David Skinns +40000 +2800 +6500 David Lingmerth +40000 +2800 +6500 Jim Herman +40000 +2800 +6500 Martin Trainer +40000 +2800 +6500 Albin Choi +40000 +2800 +6500 Curtis Thompson +40000 +2800 +6500 Wes Heffernan +50000 +3500 +8000 Camilo Villegas +50000 +3500 +8000 Trevor Werbylo +50000 +3500 +8000 William Buhl +50000 +3500 +8000 Stuart Macdonald +50000 +3500 +8000 Seth Reeves +50000 +3500 +8000 Jason Dufner +50000 +3500 +8000 Seung-Yul Noh +50000 +3500 +8000 Callum Davison +50000 +3500 +8000 Brett Drewitt +50000 +3500 +8000 Jonas Blixt +50000 +3500 +8000 Ricky Barnes +50000 +3500 +8000 Brendan Leonard +50000 +3500 +8000 Johnson Wagner +50000 +3500 +8000 Brandon Hagy +50000 +3500 +8000 Fabian Gomez +50000 +3500 +8000 Nick Watney +50000 +3500 +8000 Bo Van Pelt +50000 +3500 +8000 Greg Chalmers +50000 +3500 +8000 Max McGreevy +50000 +3500 +8000 Mike Weir +50000 +3500 +8000 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +3500 +8000 Mark Hensby +50000 +3500 +8000 Jim Knous +50000 +3500 +8000 Austin Cook +50000 +3500 +8000 David Hearn +50000 +3500 +8000 Joshua Creel +50000 +3500 +8000 Ben Crane +50000 +3500 +8000 Ben Martin +50000 +3500 +8000 D.J. Trahan +50000 +3500 +8000 D.A. Points +50000 +3500 +8000

