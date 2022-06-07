Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, June 12th. The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the event. It will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile circuit and is one of the more challenging courses with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11th. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12th.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Chase Elliott +550 Kyle Larson +650 Martin Truex Jr. +900 Kyle Busch +1000 Ross Chastain +1200 A.J. Allmendinger +1200 Ryan Blaney +1400 Denny Hamlin +1400 Austin Cindric +1400 Christopher Bell +1400 Chase Briscoe +1400 Tyler Reddick +1800 Joey Logano +1800 Kurt Busch +2000 Alex Bowman +2500 Daniel Suarez +2500 William Byron +3000 Kevin Harvick +3000 Erik Jones +4000 Michael McDowell +10000 Cole Custer +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Justin Haley +30000 Chris Buescher +30000 Brad Keselowski +30000 Bubba Wallace +30000 Austin Dillon +30000 Ty Dillon +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Todd Gilliland +100000 Corey Lajoie +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Cody Ware +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.