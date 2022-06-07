 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, June 12th. The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the event. It will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile circuit and is one of the more challenging courses with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11th. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12th.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Chase Elliott +550
Kyle Larson +650
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Kyle Busch +1000
Ross Chastain +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +1200
Ryan Blaney +1400
Denny Hamlin +1400
Austin Cindric +1400
Christopher Bell +1400
Chase Briscoe +1400
Tyler Reddick +1800
Joey Logano +1800
Kurt Busch +2000
Alex Bowman +2500
Daniel Suarez +2500
William Byron +3000
Kevin Harvick +3000
Erik Jones +4000
Michael McDowell +10000
Cole Custer +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000
Justin Haley +30000
Chris Buescher +30000
Brad Keselowski +30000
Bubba Wallace +30000
Austin Dillon +30000
Ty Dillon +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation