Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, June 12th. The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the event. It will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile circuit and is one of the more challenging courses with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11th. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12th.
Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.
2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Chase Elliott
|+550
|Kyle Larson
|+650
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+900
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1400
|Denny Hamlin
|+1400
|Austin Cindric
|+1400
|Christopher Bell
|+1400
|Chase Briscoe
|+1400
|Tyler Reddick
|+1800
|Joey Logano
|+1800
|Kurt Busch
|+2000
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|William Byron
|+3000
|Kevin Harvick
|+3000
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+30000
|Justin Haley
|+30000
|Chris Buescher
|+30000
|Brad Keselowski
|+30000
|Bubba Wallace
|+30000
|Austin Dillon
|+30000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
