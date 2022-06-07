Lynx vs. Liberty: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Two of the bottom teams in the league will face off again for the second time in three days on Tuesday. The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty will play on Tuesday with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Tuesday’s matchup.

The Lynx won the last matchup on Sunday 84-77. Aerial Powers came up big for Minnesota with 27 points, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Two of the Lynx's three wins have come by way of beating the Liberty. They’ll look to add another one in the win column before heading home for their next three match-ups.

The Liberty (3-8) are also struggling but are coming off a decent week despite falling to the Lynx on Sunday. New York snapped a seven-game losing streak and won two in a row against the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics. Sabrina Ionescu seems to have found her footing the past three games, scoring 31 points against the Lynx on Sunday. Natasha Howard also had a good game for New York with 20 points. These two will need some help from their other teammates, however, as only four other Liberty players had points on Sunday, all in single digits.

Lynx vs. Liberty live stream

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Tip time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Liberty -3 (-105), Lynx +3 (-115)

Total: 159.5

Moneyline odds: Liberty -140, Lynx +120

Best bet: Liberty -140

The Liberty have been struggling this year, and they have already lost to Lynx twice this season. However, if Ionescu and Howard got any help from their teammates on Sunday, they would likely be coming off a win. It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, and twice in a row. Hopefully, this Liberty team comes more prepared and is ready to hit some shots on Tuesday to snag the home win.

