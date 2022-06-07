Dream vs. Storm: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

For the first time this season, the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm will face off. The Dream head to the west coast to face the Storm on Tuesday night. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Tuesday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Dream head into Tuesday matchup 7-4 and 3rd in the Eastern conference division. They come out of a four-game home stretch with a 3-1 record and will look to add another one in the win column. Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the month last month, leads the teams in points with 16.2 PPG. Nia Coffey is coming off a good game in the win against the Fever where she recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Coffey has been a good addition to this squad that is ranked 4th in the latest ESPN WNBA power rankings.

The Seattle Storm are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Sun rallied from down 13 to beat the Storm, who were outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter. Center Ezi Magbegor led Seattle with 19 points and seven rebounds in the matchup. Breanna Stewart had a season-low 12 points, while Sue Bird had 17 points in her first game returning from a four-game absence due to health and safety protocols. This is the last home game before the Storm head out on a five-game road trip so they need to take advantage of home court while they have it.

Dream vs. Storm

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Tip time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Storm -7

Total: 151.5

Moneyline odds: Storm -305, Dream +260

Best bet: Seattle Storm -7

Stewart, Bird and Jewell Lloyd are not going to come into Tuesday's game unprepared after what happened on Sunday against the Sun. I trust these veterans to turn it around against this young Atlanta team and get the win at home on Tuesday. Each of the Storm’s last two wins came by at least an 8-point Margin, and though the Dream sit with the better record, count for the Storm to bounce back at home. Just one of the Dream’s three road wins has come from a team with a winning record, and that was against the Dallas Wings in their first game of the season.

