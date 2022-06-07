WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, June 7

We have two games on deck Tuesday night. The Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm. Both the Lynx and Liberty are sitting at 3-8 and in desperate need of a win. Although two struggling teams, this should be a good head-to-head matchup as they face off for the first and only time in the regular season.

The Dream (7-4) one of this season's most surprising teams, is currently sitting fourth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference. This matchup against the Storm (5-5) is my game of the night. The Storm is coming off back-to-back losses at home against the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun. They’ll look to get one more win at home before they have five consecutive road games.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Tuesday, June 7

Lynx vs. Liberty

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN, YES, Bally Sports North Extra

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Point spread: TBD

Dream vs. Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN, Fox 13+, Amazon Prime Seattle, Bally Sports South East

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Point spread: TBD