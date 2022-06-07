 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By DKNation Staff Updated
/ new
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Dustin Johnson of The United States, Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland and Ratchanon Chantananuwat of Thailand attend the press conference prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 07, 2022 in St Albans, England. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational has arrived in London, with 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. While the event is certainly not without controversy, there is still plenty of incentive for golfers to play well as a mind-boggling $25 million in cash is on the table for those competing.

$20 million of that money will go to the individual golfers just as in any regular stroke play event, with $4 million to the champion of the first event on the tour. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four as chosen by 12 player captains, with prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million, and $500,000 going to the top three teams.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning in Hertfordshire, England.

LIV Golf London Odds To Win

Player Odds
Player Odds
Dustin Johnson +400
Talor Gooch +900
Louis Oosthuizen +1000
Kevin Na +1200
Sergio Garcia +1200
Sam Horsfield +1800
Bernd Wiesberger +2000
Justin Harding +2200
Matt Jones +2500
Phil Mickelson +2800
Lee Westwood +2800
Ian Poulter +2800
Scott Vincent +2800
Charl Schwartzel +3000
Pablo Larrazabal +3500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation