Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational has arrived in London, with 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. While the event is certainly not without controversy, there is still plenty of incentive for golfers to play well as a mind-boggling $25 million in cash is on the table for those competing.
$20 million of that money will go to the individual golfers just as in any regular stroke play event, with $4 million to the champion of the first event on the tour. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four as chosen by 12 player captains, with prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million, and $500,000 going to the top three teams.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning in Hertfordshire, England.
LIV Golf London Odds To Win
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|+400
|Talor Gooch
|+900
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1000
|Kevin Na
|+1200
|Sergio Garcia
|+1200
|Sam Horsfield
|+1800
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+2000
|Justin Harding
|+2200
|Matt Jones
|+2500
|Phil Mickelson
|+2800
|Lee Westwood
|+2800
|Ian Poulter
|+2800
|Scott Vincent
|+2800
|Charl Schwartzel
|+3000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+3500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.