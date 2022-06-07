Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational has arrived in London, with 48 players participating in the three-day event for a total of $25 million in prize money. While the event is certainly not without controversy, there is still plenty of incentive for golfers to play well as a mind-boggling $25 million in cash is on the table for those competing.

$20 million of that money will go to the individual golfers just as in any regular stroke play event, with $4 million to the champion of the first event on the tour. An additional $5 million will be designated for teams of four as chosen by 12 player captains, with prizes of $3 million, $1.5 million, and $500,000 going to the top three teams.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning in Hertfordshire, England.

LIV Golf London Odds To Win Player Odds Player Odds Dustin Johnson +400 Talor Gooch +900 Louis Oosthuizen +1000 Kevin Na +1200 Sergio Garcia +1200 Sam Horsfield +1800 Bernd Wiesberger +2000 Justin Harding +2200 Matt Jones +2500 Phil Mickelson +2800 Lee Westwood +2800 Ian Poulter +2800 Scott Vincent +2800 Charl Schwartzel +3000 Pablo Larrazabal +3500

