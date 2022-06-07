Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open returns for the first time since 2019. The event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada will host the tournament that gets started on Thursday, June 9th and runs to Sunday, June 12th. Rory McIlroy is the reigning winner as he shot a 22-under and won by seven strokes.

Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are tied with the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Canadian Open installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is right behind them with +800 odds to win.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET for the first round.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, June 9. Note that half the groups will be teeing off on the 9th hole instead of the usual 10th.