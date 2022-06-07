Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open returns for the first time since 2019. The event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada will host the tournament that gets started on Thursday, June 9th and runs to Sunday, June 12th. Rory McIlroy is the reigning winner as he shot a 22-under and won by seven strokes.
Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are tied with the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Canadian Open installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy is right behind them with +800 odds to win.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET for the first round.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, June 9. Note that half the groups will be teeing off on the 9th hole instead of the usual 10th.
2022 Canadian Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:40 AM
|Tee #9
|Hank Lebioda
|Vince Whaley
|Matthias Schwab
|6:51 AM
|Tee #9
|Brian Stuard
|Hayden Buckley
|Max McGreevy
|7:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Stadler
|Harry Higgs
|7:02 AM
|Tee #9
|Adam Hadwin
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Mike Weir
|7:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Vaughn Taylor
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|7:13 AM
|Tee #9
|Justin Thomas
|Rory McIlroy
|Corey Conners
|7:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Nick Watney
|Lee Hodges
|7:24 AM
|Tee #9
|Shane Lowry
|Brandt Snedeker
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|J.T. Poston
|Charley Hoffman
|7:35 AM
|Tee #9
|J.J. Spaun
|Tony Finau
|Nick Taylor
|7:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Tyler Duncan
|Dylan Frittelli
|7:46 AM
|Tee #9
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Johnson Wagner
|Cameron Percy
|7:55 AM
|Tee #1
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Long
|Luke Donald
|7:57 AM
|Tee #9
|Austin Cook
|Peter Malnati
|J.J. Henry
|8:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Greg Chalmers
|Henrik Norlander
|Doug Ghim
|8:08 AM
|Tee #9
|Ben Martin
|Scott Brown
|Wyndham Clark
|8:17 AM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|Chris Kirk
|Bo Van Pelt
|8:19 AM
|Tee #9
|Joseph Bramlett
|Michael Gligic
|Trevor Werbylo
|8:28 AM
|Tee #1
|George McNeill
|Richard S. Johnson
|Andres Romero
|8:30 AM
|Tee #9
|Bo Hoag
|Ben Kohles
|Callum Davison
|8:39 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|David Skinns
|Yi Cao
|8:41 AM
|Tee #9
|Justin Lower
|Curtis Thompson
|Christopher Gotterup
|8:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Jason Bohn
|Brendan Leonard
|8:52 AM
|Tee #9
|John Merrick
|Jim Knous
|Max Sekulic
|9:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|Joshua Creel
|Joe Deraney
|9:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Jared du Toit
|Patrick Flavin
|Myles Creighton
|12:00 PM
|Tee #9
|Sangmoon Bae
|Matt Wallace
|Scott Gutschewski
|12:11 PM
|Tee #9
|Brice Garnett
|Mark Hubbard
|Aaron Rai
|12:20 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lingmerth
|Sahith Theegala
|Alex Smalley
|12:22 PM
|Tee #9
|Ben Crane
|John Huh
|Mark Hensby
|12:31 PM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Rory Sabbatini
|David Hearn
|12:33 PM
|Tee #9
|Jim Herman
|Nate Lashley
|Danny Willett
|12:42 PM
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Trey Mullinax
|Roger Sloan
|12:44 PM
|Tee #9
|Brendon Todd
|Sung Kang
|Martin Trainer
|12:53 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Scottie Scheffler
|Cameron Smith
|12:55 PM
|Tee #9
|Martin Laird
|Keith Mitchell
|Emiliano Grillo
|1:04 PM
|Tee #1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Justin Rose
|Harold Varner III
|1:06 PM
|Tee #9
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Sean O'Hair
|Brandon Hagy
|1:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Parker McLachlin
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:17 PM
|Tee #9
|D.A. Points
|Patrick Rodgers
|Ricky Barnes
|1:26 PM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Sam Ryder
|Kramer Hickok
|1:28 PM
|Tee #9
|Ryan Armour
|Tommy Gainey
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:37 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|1:39 PM
|Tee #9
|Brandon Wu
|Callum Tarren
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1:48 PM
|Tee #1
|Wesley Bryan
|Matt Every
|Robert Garrigus
|1:50 PM
|Tee #9
|Brian Davis
|Dawie van der Walt
|Aaron Cockerill
|1:59 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Andrew Novak
|Braden Thornberry
|2:01 PM
|Tee #9
|Greyson Sigg
|Seth Reeves
|A.J. Ewart
|2:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Paul Barjon
|Albin Choi
|2:12 PM
|Tee #9
|Wes Heffernan
|Jeffrey Kang
|William Buhl
|2:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Smotherman
|Brett Drewitt
|Dean Burmester
|2:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Brad Adamonis
|Stuart Macdonald
|Johnny Travale