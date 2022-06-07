Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London

The Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Invitational Series will hold its inaugural event this weekend at the Centurion Club in London from June 9-11. With a total of $25 million in prize money on the line, this is the first of eight events for the startup series backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will be part of the 48-player field. Joining him will be Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na, some of whom are reported to be making nine figures just to join the tour.

The weather for the event is expected to be partly sunny throughout, with seasonal temperatures appropriate for a summer in one of the cloudier cities in the world.

Below is a look at the weather report for the three days of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London starting Thursday, June 9th and ending Saturday, June 11th.

Thursday, June 9th

Hi 69°, Low 55°: Partly sunny with with light NE winds 4-6 mph.

Friday, June 10th

Hi 70°, Low 53°: Partly sunny with slightly stronger NE winds at 7-10 mph

Saturday, June 11th

Hi 72°, Low 52°: Partly sunny with NE winds at 7-10 mph.