Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, June 7

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 7

Marcell Ozuna, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

In two career at-bats against Cole Irvin, Ozuna is 1-2 with a three-run home run. This is one of the better matchups tonight which is a bit surprising. It wouldn’t shock me at all if he hit a home run. He swings for power a ton and the LHP versus right handed hitter favors him. Look for an extra base hit from Ozuna tonight.

Ranger Suarez, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)

The Milwaukee Brewers have struck out 502 times which is the 4th most in all of the MLB. In four of Suarez’s last five games he’s gone over this total. I would expect him to go around five innings and finish with at least one strikeout per inning.

Yordan Alvarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

This is my favorite play of the day by far. Alvarez went 0-4 last night, so he is due. In his career against Chris Flexen, Alvarez is 4-10 with two home runs. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Alvarez had a multi-hit night tonight and puts one over the fence.

