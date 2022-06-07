MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, June 7

There are 12 games for DFS players to take a look at as they get ready to set their lineup for Tuesday, June 7th. Below is a preview of the top hitters and pitchers to consider along with a couple value plays on the DraftKings main slate.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. SEA ($10,600) — The Houston Astros starter is having an excellent 2022 season including a stretch in the middle of May when he went three starts without allowing a single run. This will be Justin Verlander’s fourth start against the Seattle Mariners, allowing 8 runs over 20.2 innings of work.

Carlos Rodon, SF vs. COL ($10,300) — The San Francisco Giants pitcher has a 3.44 ERA over his first 10 starts of this season, and he will get a matchup with the Colorado Rockies lineup that averages the eighth most runs per game. Carlos Rodon faced this lineup last month and gave up 2 runs in 6 innings and struck out 12 batters.

Top Hitters

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. OAK ($6,300) — The Atlanta Braves outfielder is coming off a 4-hit performance against the Rockies on Sunday including a home run. Ronald Acuna Jr. will get a matchup against Oakland Athletics starter Cole Irwin, who has a 2.96 ERA in eight starts in 2022.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. MIN ($6,200) — The New York Yankees star continues to build his lead as the league’s top home run hitter with 21, which is five more than anybody else in baseball. Aaron Judge had 6 hits in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers and smashed a couple homers.

Value Pitcher

Dakota Hudson, STL vs. TB ($5,700) — Dakota Hudson has a ton of value considering his price going into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has a 2.96 ERA over his first 10 starts of this season and allowed just 1 run over his previous couple of starts.

Value Hitter

Nico Hoerner, CHC vs. BAL ($3,200) — The Chicago Cubs shortstop is in a good position to put together a solid performance at the plate Tuesday night. Nico Hoerner recorded 2 hits over his last two starts and will take on Baltimore Orioles rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who has a 6.82 ERA.