Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, June 7

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. There are some good MLB betting options available.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, June 7

Houston Astros -1.5 (-120)

The big thing here for the Astros is they have their top guy on the mound in Justin Verlander. Coming off a tough loss, where tensions got high, this is the matchup they need for a bounce back. Chris Flexen is also on the mount for the Mariners and he’s had some struggles this season. This should be a big Astros win.

San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-105)

For the Rockies, Germán Marquez has been extremely bad this season. This Giants lineup has a real chance to score 10+ runs tonight. San Francisco also has Carlos Rodón, who was their big free agency signing, on the mound. Look for the Giants to win handily in this one.

St. Louis Cardinals/Tampa Bay Rays Under 8 (-115)

The big reason for this is the pitching matchup. Dakota Hudson and Jeffrey Springs have also been two of the best pitchers in the MLB this season. While the Cardinals have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the MLB this season, the Rays have struggled a bit swinging the bat. I think this will be a low-scoring game with the final score somewhere around 3-2.

Detroit Tigers ML (-125)

Jose Quintana has really turned it around after a tough start to the season for the Pirates. I think he struggles a bit in tonight’s start, however. A big issue for the Tigers this season has been scoring runs, but I think they find some success with the bats in this one. They also have Tarik Skubal on the mound tonight and he’s pitched great for the Tigers this season.

