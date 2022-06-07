Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, June 7

The MLB has 16 games scheduled to be played on Tuesday, and the main DraftKings DFS slate will feature 12 of them, all of which will be taking place throughout the night.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, June 7.

Braves vs. Athletics, 7:20 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Matt Olson ($4,800)

Dansby Swanson ($4,800)

The Atlanta Braves have the highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook when factoring in the juice. Oakland Athletics pitcher Cole Irwin has been great this season, but Atlanta’s lineup has been playing well recently with at least 6 runs scored in five of their last six games.

Blue Jays vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

George Springer ($5,200)

Bo Bichette ($5,200)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,700)

Alejandro Kirk ($4,600)

The Toronto Blue Jays lineup is seeing the ball very well right now with at least 6 runs in eight of their last nine games. They will get a matchup with Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller, who has a 4.15 ERA and allowed at least 3 runs in five straight games.

Cubs vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Willson Contreras ($4,600)

Christopher Morel ($4,300)

Patrick Wisdom ($4,100)

Ian Happ ($3,600)

The Chicago Cubs have one of the best advantages at the plate when it comes to the pitcher they will go up against Tuesday night. They will see rookie Kyle Bradish, who has 7 starts this season with a 6.82 ERA and allowed at least 4 runs in three consecutive games prior to his most recent start when he gave up 2 runs in 4.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners.