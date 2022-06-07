When will Eddie Rosario return to Braves lineup this season?

Atlanta Braves OF Eddie Rosario hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since April 24th as he recovers from an eye injury. Last year’s NLCS MVP got off to an extremely poor start to this season as he had a .068 batting average before hitting the injured list but was dealing with blurred vision.

Eddie Rosario injury update

Rosario underwent laser eye surgery to fix blurred vision and swelling in his right eye It is unclear what led to this issue. In a recent update from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rosario has yet to regain full vision in his eye, though doctors said he will. At this point, a return is unlikely until late July.

With Rosario sidelined, the Braves have put a few different options in left field including Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna. Duvall started the previous three games at that position and recorded 2 hits in the previous two contests, though he has a .199 batting average on the season.