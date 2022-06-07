When will Tim Anderson return to White Sox lineup this season?

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been sidelined with a groin injury since Sunday, May 29th. In a game against the Chicago Cubs, he suffered the injury trying to field a ground ball. From his reaction, an IL stint was likely and he has been on the injured list for a week.

On Tuesday, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that he hopes that Anderson will be able to begin a rehab assignment next week. If that goes well, it is expected that he could be back with the big league club by Monday, June 20. Since Anderson has been sidelined, Chicago has seen Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia have seen extended time at short.

Tim Anderson injury update

The White Sox are anxiously awaiting the return of a healthy Anderson to their lineup. They are 25-27 and are in third place in the AL Central and could really use him to give them a much-needed lift. Before his injury, Anderson had played in 40 games this season. He is hitting .356 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs.

When Anderson returns, there will likely be a corresponding move of a player being sent down. Garcia plays a ton of positions at allows Chicago more depth if he stays with the roster. If the team chooses to send down an infielder, it would likely be Mendick. It could be a reliever to make room, but they need all the help their bullpen can get so Mendick is the logical choice.