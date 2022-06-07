When will Jonathan India return to Reds lineup this season?

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is nearing a return to the major league club. On Tuesday, June 7, the team sent him on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville, per the team’s official Twitter account. India spent a stint on the IL but appeared to rush back to the field as he is back on the IL with an injury to the same right hamstring.

India has been on the IL since the beginning of May and Cincinnati can’t wait to have him back in their lineup. After a 3-20 April, the Reds went 14-11 in May showing progress, but still have a lot of ground to make up. First baseman Joey Votto returned from the IL and has come alive at the plate. If the same can happen for India, this Cincinnati lineup could continue to improve.

Jonathan India injury update

The team hasn’t released how long India may be at the Triple-A level for his rehab start. On Monday, June 6, India’s latest MRI revealed that his hamstring is now fully healed which led to his getting back to game action on Tuesday. If India feels good while playing for Louisville, it isn’t crazy to think that he will be back with the Reds in the next week.

When India returns, it likely spells the end of a major league roster run for Alejo Lopez. Matt Reynolds could also be on the move or we could see a corresponding IL move for Mike Moustakas who is currently day-to-day.