When will Austin Meadows return to Tigers lineup this season?

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows exited the team’s May 15 game against the Baltimore Orioles after the first inning. Meadows was dealing with symptoms from an inner-ear infection, which then developed into vertigo. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday, May 16 and has been sidelined ever since.

On May 31, Meadows was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment at Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo. He felt great and didn’t experience any other vertigo symptoms and is ready to return to the major league club. The Tigers activated Meadows from the injured list on Tuesday for the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Austin Meadows injury update

The Tigers are 21-33 and in fourth place in the AL Central. Meadows will provide a strong left-handed bat and reliable left fielder when he returns to the lineup. Before this IL-stint, Meadows had played in 28 games with four doubles, two triples and 11 RBIs. He hasn’t hit a long ball since being a member of the Tigers so his rehab assignment may have helped him mentally get right to make a splash upon his return.

When Meadows was activated, the team made a corresponding move sending infielder Jeimer Candelario to the 10-day IL with a left shoulder subluxation, per the team’s PR Twitter account. Meadows is batting fifth and playing right field in his first game back in action.