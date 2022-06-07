How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the June 7th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re 72 hours removed from the In Your House pay-per-view on Saturday and the developmental brand will continue to march forward into the summer. Tonight’s show will have plenty of fallout from the show and the conclusion of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

As mentioned before, we’ll get the conclusion of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament tonight as Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton. The former dispatched of Kiana James and Lash Legend to reach the final while the latter replaced an injured Nikkita Lyons and defeated Fallon Henley to get this point. The winner of the tournament will guarantee themselves a future title opportunity.

Speaking of the women’s division, Toxic Attraction stood tall at In Your House on Saturday/ Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Katana Chance/Kayden Carter and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose successfully defended her belt against Wendy Choo. We’ll see what’s next for the stable tonight.

On the men’s side, we have some new champions as Carmelo Hayes recaptured the North American Championship against Cameron Grimes while The Creed Brothers took down Pretty Deadly to claim the NXT Tag Team Championship. And in the main event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker finally put down Joe Gacy for good with a successful title defense.

Also on tonight’s show, Alba Fyre will go head-to-head with Tatum Paxley and Von Wagner will face Josh Briggs.